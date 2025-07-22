Yankees Competition Growing for Diamondbacks Scorching Slugger
It's Eugenio Suarez's world and we're just living in it. The Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman hit his National League-leading 36th home run in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Houston Astros. It was the All-Star's fifth home run in his last three games.
His home run binge comes at an interesting time. The Diamondbacks have to decide if they are willing to part with the 34-year-old before the July 31 MLB trade deadline. Sure enough, Arizona will have plenty of options if it decides to sell high on the slugger.
"(The) Yankees, Mariners and Cubs are among teams to inquire on Eugenio Suarez, whose 36 HR leads the NL (and is tied with Judge, 2 behind Raleigh)," the New York Post's Jon Heyman reported.
And that's not all. "What we’re hearing is that the AL Central-leading (and slumping) Tigers, who now are just a half-game up on the Blue Jays for the best AL record, are willing to give up some of the best prospects in their very deep farm system to load up for the playoffs," NJ Advance Media's Randy Miller reported.
"With nothing close to an Aaron Judge in their lineup, the Tigers need Suarez as much or more than the Yankees, who have an untouchable No. 1 prospect that everyone wants, 20-year-old Double-A shortstop George Lombard Jr.," Miller added.
But don't sleep on the Cubs. "Eugenio Suárez might not get traded, but if the Arizona Diamondbacks ultimately make that call, the Cubs should be involved until the last minute," The Athletic's Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma reported Monday. "Hoyer and Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen are good friends who previously worked together in Boston’s front office. It’s no secret that the Cubs are looking at Suárez as a potential upgrade at third base."
It's going to take a lot to pry Suarez from the Diamondbacks. On Monday, he was named the National League Player of the Week.
"The All-Star third baseman is also the third D-backs player to hit seven homers over a six-game span, joining Reggie Sanders (2001) and J.D. Martinez (2017)," ESPN reported. "He's the first to accomplish the feat in the big leagues since Aaron Judge in 2024."
The only catch with Suarez is the fact he will be a free agent after the season, meaning he could be nothing more than a short-term rental down the stretch.
