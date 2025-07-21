MLB Commissioner Reveals He's a Yankees Fan
As one of the more recognizable and historic franchises throughout all of sports, the New York Yankees have no shortage of high-profile supporters.
Surprisingly, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred fits into that group, as he stated on Barstool's "Pardon My Take" podcast that he grew up a Yankees fan and still tunes into the club's games on a regular basis as a New York resident.
"I grew up a Yankees fan. I watch a lot of Yankees games still," Manfred said. "I try to balance that off by equal time with the Mets because I live in New York. Most nights, I'm flipping between Yankees, Mets, and the Extra Innings package to follow what's going on in the rest of the league."
Manfred's comments are sure to spark some outrage, especially from fans who believe that MLB is partial towards big market clubs and provides them with advantages over small market franchises, with the absence of a salary cap serving as a pertinent example.
It's a bit peculiar to see a sitting commissioner of any major professional sports league declare their fandom for a team that they technically rule over, but that didn't prevent Manfred from making his comments.
Manfred was born in Rome, New York, which is located in the northern part of the state and is right around 250 miles away from Manhattan. He began working for the league in 1987 and eventually became the Executive Vice President of Economics and League Affaris before being promoted to chief operating officer following the 2013 campaign.
MLB owners elected Manfred as the league's next commissioner in August 2014, and he officially took office in January 2015 as Bud Selig's successor following the latter's retirement.
Manfred isn't particularly popular, which is especially true among Yankees fans after his handling of the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal, but perhaps he's gained back favor now that his support of the team is public knowledge.
