Former Yankees All-Star Traded to Padres
Per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Milwaukee Brewers are trading former New York Yankees left-handed starting pitcher Nestor Cortes Jr. to the San Diego Padres.
The New York Post's Jon Heyman theorized on Monday that the Yankees could have interest in reuniting in Cortes, but he'll instead head from one National League contender to another.
Former Yankees outfielder Brandon Lockridge, whom the club dealt to San Diego at last year's deadline for right-handed pitchers Enyel De Los Santos and Thomas Balboni Jr., will now join the Brewers as part of the deal.
Cortes is still on the 60-day injured list with a left elbow strain that's kept him out since April, though he's completed four rehab starts this month and should be activated in the immediate future.
The 30-year-old was sent by New York to the Brewers alongside infielder Caleb Durbin for right-handed reliever Devin Williams during the offseason. Cortes made two starts for Milwaukee this season, including one against the Yankees, and posted a 9.00 ERA across eight innings.
A 36th-round pick in 2013, Cortes has endured three separate stints with the Yankees. He initially left the organization in December 2017 after the Baltimore Orioles chose him in the Rule 5 Draft, though they would return the southpaw to New York after designating him for assignment in April 2018.
The Yankees later traded Cortes to the Seattle Mariners in November 2019, though he'd come back to New York in December 2020 on a minor league deal.
Cortes remained a stalwart in the Yankees' rotation from 2021 - 2024, earning an All-Star nod in 2022 and recording a 3.33 ERA in 93 outings (84 starts) over that span.
He gave up a walk-off grand slam to Freddie Freeman in Game 1 of the World Series last fall and subsequently left the Yankees by way of the aforementioned trade to Milwaukee.
