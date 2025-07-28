Yankees Linked to Mets Outfield Trade
The New York Yankees side-stepped a worst case scenario with Aaron Judge's elbow injury, as the AL MVP frontrunner should return in early-mid August, but their recent performance has placed them in a tough spot when it comes to following through with their intended aggressive approach at the trade deadline.
The word around the Yankees in recent weeks had been that the organization's front office would be active in filling the club's roster holes before the July 31 cutoff point. Though it's gone 22-26 since June 1 and now sits 5 1/2 games back of the Toronto Blue Jays for first place in the AL East, New York still holds an impressive 57-48 record while owning the top Wild Card spot.
The team has already begun buying with their acquisitions of infielders Ryan McMahon and Amed Rosario from the Colorado Rockies and Washington Nationals, respectively, but there's still time to shift their plans if they don't believe building a World Series-caliber roster is achievable this season.
Per SNY's Andy Martino, the Yankees have preliminarily considered trading away some of their rental players before Thursday's deadline amidst the club's downward trajectory.
"As reported in yesterday’s column, Yankees have laid a little groundwork in trading free agents to be," Martino wrote on X. "I’m highly skeptical they’ll actually do it. Only happened once, in ‘16, and now they’re in playoff position. But if they somehow do, Trent Grisham is great fit for Mets."
Selling remains unlikely for New York, however. That's not something it's done since 2016, as Martino noted, but desperate times call for desperate measures.
In a world where the Yankees decide to essentially punt on 2025, players such as Devin Williams, Cody Bellinger and Grisham would all fetch solid returns.
Grisham heading to the Bronx Bombers' crosstown rivals in Queens would be an unexpected development, but the fit is undeniable. The Mets don't have a ton of offensive holes beyond center field, and adding a plus-defender who is slashing .252/.355/.463 with 17 home runs would go a long way towards helping them keep pace in a top-heavy National League.
The Yankees and Mets have made just four trades since 2005, but perhaps they'll put aside their differences and consummate a deal for Grisham if the former does decide to sell at this year's deadline.
