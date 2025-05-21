Former Yankees OF Named Team Netherlands Manager
A former New York Yankees outfielder will be at the center of the baseball universe next March.
On Instagram, the Royal Netherlands Baseball and Softball Federation's official account announced that Andruw Jones would manage the country in the 2026 World Baseball Classic.
It’s a tremendous honor to manage the team kingdom of the Netherlands in the WBC," Jones said. "I’ve worn the uniform as a player and coach, and now being trusted to manage the team is a great honor. Can’t wait to put a great team together with my coaching staff.”
Jones was the Netherlands' bench coach under former Yankees coach and player Hensley Meulens at the WBC in both 2017 and 2023. The team finished in fourth place during the former year, tying for its best all-time placement, while coming in at No. 13 in the standings during the latter iteration of the event.
After playing for the country in the inaugural WBC all the way back in 2006, Jones put on a show in 2013 by batting .333/.441/.370 as they earned a fourth-place finish.
The Netherlands will compete in Pool D at loanDepot Park in Miami from March 6 to March 11 next year alongside Venezuela, the Dominican Republic, Israel and Nicaragua.
Jones finished his MLB career with the Yankees from 2011 to 2012, appearing in 171 games and hitting .220/.322/.447 with 27 home runs across 491 plate appearances.
Though he also spent time with the Chicago White Sox, Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Dodgers, the bulk of his playing days were spent with the Atlanta Braves.
There, he logged 61.0 bWAR with a .839 OPS in 1,761 games from 1996 to 2007 while winning 10 Gold Glove Awards in center field and making 10 All-Star Teams.
Jones' son, Druw, was selected with the No. 2 overall pick by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2022 MLB Draft.
