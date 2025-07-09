Former Yankees Infielder Finds New Home
Welcome back, Brandon Drury. The former New York Yankees infielder signed a minor-league contract last week with the Los Angeles Angels. MLB Trade Rumors reports the Los Angeles Angels assigned Drury to the Arizona Complex League, with Triple-A Salt Lake his likely next stop.
It's Drury's second tour with the Angels after spending 2023 and 2024 with the Halos, during which he hit .225 in 222 games.
Drury broke into the big leagues in 2015 with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Before the 2018 season, the Diamondbacks traded Drury to the Yankees as part of a three-team deal with the Tampa Bay Rays.
He was slated to take over at third base for the Yankees but only played 18 gams and landed on the injured list with migraines. During his absence, New York turned to rookie Miguel Andujar, who seized the job and froze out Drury. Andujar went on to hit .297 with 27 home runs and 92 RBIs to finish second in American League Rookie of the Year voting.
Having been Wall Pipp'd by Andujar, the Yankees sent Drury to the Toronto Blue Jays ahead of the 2018 MLB trade deadline along with outfielder Billy McKinney in the deal for left-hander J.A. Happ.
Drury left Toronto for the New York Mets in 2021 and joined the Cincinnati Reds in 2022, who flipped him during the season to the San Diego Padres. He ended up winning a Silver Slugger Award that year after hitting .263 while setting career highs with 28 home runs, 87 RBIs and an OPS of .813.
The 32-year-old started the 2025 season with the Chicago White Sox but broke his thumb in March. The White Sox released Drury then re-signed him in April. He hit .179 in 10 games with Triple-A Charlotte and Chicago released him in May.
According to MLB Trade Rumors, Drury hasn't played in more than two months, likely explaining the Angels' decision to send him to rookie ball before moving him up to Triple-A.
Drury has 10 seasons of MLB experience and is a career .245 hitter with 109 home runs and 375 RBIs. He's played all four infield positions as well as both corner outfield spots.
