Mets Release Former Yankees OF
The New York Mets are moving on from a former New York Yankees outfielder who has spent the entire 2025 season in the minor leagues.
As noted by Metsmerized Online's Michael Mayer, the Mets have released Billy McKinney. In 33 games and 130 plate appearances for Triple-A Syracuse on the year, he slashed .184/.285/.307 with three home runs and nine RBIs.
McKinney signed a minor league deal with the Mets back in March. He did not appear in any Grapefruit League contests during spring training.
The 30-year-old has been a member of the Yankees' organization on multiple occasions. The first instance came back in July 2016 when the Chicago Cubs traded him to the club alongside Gleyber Torres, Adam Warren and Rashad Crawford in exchange for Aroldis Chapman.
Ranked as a Top 100 prospect at one point or another by Baseball America, Baseball Prospectus and MLB.com, McKinney made his major league debut for the Yankees on March 30, 2018.
In that contest, he went 1-for-4 before also suiting up for the team's following game against the Toronto Blue Jays, marking his only appearances for the Yankees that season.
McKinney was later traded to Toronto at the deadline that year as part of a package for left-handed starting pitcher J.A. Happ.
McKinney's following stint with the Yankees came during the 2023 campaign after signing a minor league deal during the preceding offseason. In 48 major league games that year, he slashed .227/.320/.406 over 147 plate appearances with six home runs and 14 RBIs.
A first-round pick of the Oakland Athletics in 2014 who has also spent time with the Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Dodgers and Pittsburgh Pirates, McKinney has produced a career-long slash line of .209/.284/.386 while posting 34 home runs, 88 RBIs and four stolen bases over 321 games and 943 trips to the plate.
