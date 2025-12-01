Star Infielder Named Yankees Trade Possibility

The 2025 winter meetings are just around the corner, and the New York Yankees are preparing to make moves to meet their offseason goals. In addition to their young upstarts in Spencer Jones and Jasson Dominguez, the Yankees could make a bold move with a star infield bat.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. had a strong season with the Yankees when healthy in 2025, and with just one year remaining under team control, the Yankees could leverage his talent for some of their more burning offseason needs. Whether they want to give up Chisholm's offensive power is another question.

While admitting that Jones and Dominguez are the more likely trade chips in winter meeting negotiations, MLB's Bryan Hoch named Chisholm as a wild, but possible, swing in December.

"Here’s a wild thought if the Yanks want to shake things up: Jazz Chisholm Jr. is entering his final season before free agency, and they’ve been lukewarm toward the suggestion of a contract extension," Hoch wrote. "Coming off a season in which he belted 31 homers and stole 31 bases, Chisholm could bring a significant return."

Where Does That Leave the Infield?

Well of course, they would need a second baseman. They have been rumored to be in the mix for Munetaka Murakami, a Japanese infielder described as the "Japanese Babe Ruth", but Murakami is considered a likely fit for first base. The Yankees' presumed everyday first baseman for 2026 is Ben Rice, and that projection is unlikely to budge.

Ryan McMahon (or an improvement on Ryan McMahon) is considered likely for third base, and Jose Caballero and Oswaldo Cabrera are likely to duke it out for Opening Day shortstop while Anthony Volpe recovers from shoulder surgery. If the Yankees take a big swing with Chisholm, they don't have a strong backup option immediately.

With no clear payroll, the Yankees are chasing a reunion with star outfielder Cody Bellinger, but could go after Chicago Cubs free agent Kyle Tucker if they can't make it happen. They are also among the favorites to land Japanese right-handed starter Tatsuya Imai to strengthen their injured rotation.

Both players are expected to be expensive acquisitions, and Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner admitted that while it would be ideal for the payroll to go down, so it is unclear whether their current goals are attainable. Chisholm's value is indisputable, rivaling the best of the Yankees offense when he wasn't hampered by injuries.

