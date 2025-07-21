Former Yankees Reliever Signs With NL Contender
Welcome back, David Robertson. The former New York Yankees reliever is returning to The Show after signing on the dotted line, heading to the National League before the trade deadline.
The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal was the first to report Robertson was joining the Philadelphia Phillies.
MLB.com's Mark Feinsand had the details on the deal. "Robertson’s deal with the Phillies will pay him $16 million, prorated for the remainder of the season, per source," Feinsand wrote. "Robertson makes perfect sense for the Phillies. Not only do they need the bullpen help now, but Jose Alvarado won’t be eligible to pitch in the postseason after being suspended earlier this season."
The New York Post's Jon Heyman reported Robertson "looked very good" throwing for several teams Saturday in Providence, R.I.
USA Today's Bob Nightengale had more information on that throwing session: "There were nine teams who scouted David Robertson in Providence on Saturday, including Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow and assistant Eddie Romero, with Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski winning the sweepstakes over his former team."
The 40-year-old pitched for the Texas Rangers last season and looked sharp, posting a 3.00 ERA in 68 appearances.
Roberston made his MLB debut with the Yankees in 2008 and helped them win their most recent World Series title the next year.
The righty left the Bronx after the 2014 season when he signed with the White Sox. But Chicago traded Robertson back to the Yankees in 2017.
The right-hander has a career 2.91 ERA and 177 saves in 861 appearances over 16 big-league seasons. He was an All-Star in 2011 after posting a career-low 1.08 ERA in a career-high 70 appearances.
