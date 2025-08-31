Former Yankees Pitcher Could Impact Playoff Race
A former New York Yankees pitcher could now have say in how the American League playoff picture shapes up after joining a new organization.
Per MLB.com's transaction log, the Houston Astros signed right-hander Matt Bowman to a minor league contract on Saturday and assigned him to Triple-A Sugar Land.
Bowman agreed to a minor league deal with the Baltimore Orioles last offseason after finishing the 2024 campaign with the club and posting a 3.45 ERA across 15 appearances.
The 34-year-old pitched in a total of 20 games for Baltimore this season, though he logged a spotty 6.20 ERA over 24 2/3 innings and was designated for assignment on August 26 before getting released on August 29.
The Astros, who have dealt with their fair share of pitching injuries throughout the year, are now taking a flier on Bowman and could look to recall him from Triple-A down the stretch while holding a three-game lead for first place in the AL West over the Seattle Mariners.
Bowman would have to be added to Houston's 40-man roster by 11:59 p.m. EST on Sunday in order to be eligible for the playoffs, but even if the club decides not to do so, he could still earn a call-up at some point during September and impact the postseason race.
The Yankees could potentially get a look at him this upcoming week once rosters expand from 26 players to 28, as they'll head to Houston for a three-game set from September 2 to September 4.
New York has suddenly reemerged as a threat to win the AL East, sitting just two games back of the Toronto Blue Jays for first place, and thus could potentially face Bowman over the coming days at Daikin Park if he were to be brought up to the majors as games become more meaningful for the club in the final month of the regular season.
A seven-year major league veteran with 231 outings and 240 2/3 frames under his belt while playing for seven different teams, Bowman first joined the Yankees on a two-year minor league deal in December 2020 while recovering from Tommy John surgery.
He did not play in either 2021 or 2022 while recovering, though he re-signed with New York on another minor league contract ahead of the 2023 campaign.
Bowman went on to appear in three games for the Yankees that September once they were out of the playoff race and put up a 9.00 ERA across four innings.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!