Yankees Star Makes Major World Series Prediction
New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. has never been one to shy away from a bold declaration. Now, he's made possibly the biggest statement he could this season: that the New York Yankees will pull of their 28th World Series Win.
"We're never satisfied with second place or third place," Chisholm said. "We just lost the World Series last year — that's second place and we still wasn't satisfied so I don't think we're gonna be satisfied with coming in second or third in the division. That would be even more upsetting than losing the World Series."
It's been a tough season for the Yankees, who began it by topping the AL East by as much as seven games. Then, things started to fall apart. There's no one issue that caused the struggles. The bullpen faced some major inconsistencies, the starting rotation was plagued by injury and embarrassing errors that lost the Yankees more than one game. However, those problems have improved, and Chisholm clearly thinks so too.
"We're gonna go out and win that [the division] and then we're gonna go and win the World Series," Chisholm said.
Of course, it would be a big turn of events for the Yankees to win the division, much less the World Series. While they've got the same record as the AL West-leading Houston Astros, they're four games behind the Toronto Blue Jays and would have to get through the Boston Red Sox to get to Toronto. That appears to be New York's Achilles heel, they're 2-8 against the Red Sox this season and 3-7 against the Blue Jays.
That could all change before the end of the regular season, though. The Yankees have a three game series against both Boston and Toronto coming up, giving them the chance to redeem themselves against their division rivals. Of course, there's also seven games against the Baltimore Orioles still on the schedule this year, but Baltimore is firmly in last place in the AL East. If the Yankees can play perfectly and take down the division, they might just make their way to that World Series win like Chisholm predicted.
