Yankees Have Bullpen Moves Coming
With rosters set to expand from 26 players to 28 on September 1, the front end of the New York Yankees' bullpen could look quite a bit different in short order.
Left-hander Ryan Yarbrough (oblique) is close to returning from an over two-month-long stint on the injured list, and manager Aaron Boone stated on Thursday that he'll be slotted into the bullpen once he completes his rehab assignment instead of joining the starting rotation.
Though New York could technically reinstate Yarbrough without having to make any additional roster moves once the calendar flips to September, the club will still likely part ways with another swing man in right-hander Paul Blackburn once that times comes.
Blackburn, who signed with the Yankees on August 21 after he was let go by the New York Mets, has logged a 13.50 ERA across 5 1/3 innings in The Bronx, and his role would simply become redundant alongside Yarbrough, who is a far superior option.
If the Yankees were to go in that direction and move on from Blackburn, they have multiple veteran relievers currently playing for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre that would enter the discussion for a call-up to fill that final bullpen spot.
Among the leading options are Jake Bird, Yerry De los Santos and Ian Hamilton. Bird, a trade deadline acquisition from the Colorado Rockies, was sent down on August 5 after posting a 27.00 ERA over two innings for the Yankees and has put up a 6.14 ERA in 7 1/3 frames with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Because De los Santos was optioned on August 25 in order to make room for Fernando Cruz after he was activated off the injured list, New York wouldn't be able to immediately bring him back up on September 1 unless he replaces an injured player since MLB requires clubs to wait 15 days to recall a pitcher after they were sent down.
De los Santos could still make his way back up to the majors next month, however, as he's responsible for an impressive 3.28 ERA in 35 2/3 innings for the Yankees this season to go alongside a 2.38 ERA in Triple-A.
Hamilton has had his ups and downs in 2025 with a 4.28 ERA across 40 innings in the big leagues and 9.28 ERA for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, but he's proven himself to be a valuable bullpen arm in the past with a 3.10 ERA over 95 2/3 innings for New York between the 2023 and 2024 campaigns.
Jayvien Sandridge, Allan Winans and Scott Effross could also be under consideration for a call-up considering they're all on the 40-man roster, but they likely fall lower on the pecking order for one reason or another.
The Yankees have some bullpen maneuvering on the horizon as the regular season comes to a close, and the moves they make could have a major say in their playoff seeding.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!