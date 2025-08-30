Yankees Can't Miss on Anthony Volpe Replacement
The New York Yankees have a serious problem, and his name is Anthony Volpe.
For months, fans and analysts have been scratching their heads as to why the shortstop is still consistently making it into the Yankees lineup. Volpe is slashing a measly .207/ .271/ .397 this season, his third with the Yankees. While he's hit 18 home runs, he's also committed 18 errors, trailing only Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz with 20.
Then, the Pittsburgh Pirates waived infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa who, while he's played some games this season at third base, is primarily a shortstop. Who has only committed seven errors this season. And is slashing .268/ .304/ .337. While IKF isn't exactly a slugger (he's only hit one homer in 2025,) the Yankees don't need even more hitters who are sending balls seemingly to the stratosphere. What they need is a solid shortstop who can get on base, and the Pirates just so happened to waive one.
Of course, it won't be an easy journey. Yankees manager Aaron Boone has repeatedly come to Volpe's defense, even when it doesn't seem logical to do so.
"What planet does that guy get sent down that's a shortstop? I don't know that planet!," Boone said to Chris Kirschner of The Athletic.
The planet in which Volpe is sent back down to the minors to have some more wiggle room to figure things out with fewer eyes on him is called Earth. The switch to Kiner-Falefa wouldn't have to be permanent, especially with rosters expanding to 28 players soon, and the Yankees could have both shortstops available for them. Of course, that would require Boone to let go of a seemingly unshaken belief that Volpe is the solution at shortstop, which he may not be willing to do.
With IKF on the roster, the Yankees could find their missing piece. While better shortstops exist in the MLB, it's unlikely one will get waived, nor will the Pinstripes call up George Lombard Jr. two seasons early to fix the issue. If they want to compete in the playoffs and make it back to a second-stragight World Series appearance, the Yankees can't miss out on the opportunity to bring the veteran back.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!