Former Yankees Pitcher Shut Down Before Cy Young Decision
The Texas Rangers' wild-card hopes took a big hit when the club announced it is shutting down ace (and former New York Yankees rising stud) Nathan Eovaldi.
ESPN reports the right-hander said Tuesday he had an MRI after cutting short a bullpen session between starts because of continued soreness. Eovaldi has been diagnosed with a rotator cuff strain and could miss the rest of the season.
"It just felt like it was getting a little worse, so I shut it down and had the trainers look at it," Eovaldi said, according to ESPN. "Obviously, it's just frustrating given how great the season's been going. ... I don't want to rule out the rest of the season, but it's not looking very great."
"Obviously it's a big blow. He's been just a tremendous teammate and competitor for us all year long," Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young said, per ESPN. "Hate to see this happen to somebody who's been so important to the organization. But it seems par for the course with how some of the season has gone. So hate it for Evo, hate it for the team."
The 35-year-old is 11-3 with a career-best 1.73 ERA in 22 starts this season. He had been considered a top Cy Young Award contender, along with Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal and Boston Red Sox left-hander Garrett Crochet.
Eovaldi has played for six clubs during his 14-year career: the Rangers, Red Sox, Miami Marlins, Los Angeles Dodgers, Tampa Bay Rays and Yankees.
He arrived in the Bronx as part of the December 2014 trade wit the Marlins, which also saw right-hander Domingo German and outfielder Garrett Jones head to New York. The Yankees sent right-hander David Phelps and infielder Miguel Castro to South Florida.
Eovaldi, a two-time All-Star, impressed during his brief time with the Yankees, going 14-3 in 2015. But his 2016 season was cut short by Tommy John surgery, which also sidelined him for the entire 2017 campaign.
The Houston native has won a pair of World Series titles: 2018 with the Red Sox and 2023 with the Rangers. He re-signed with Texas in December 2024, receiving a three-year, $75 million contract.
