Former New York Yankees Third Baseman Talks Rival's Disrespectful Trash Talk
Upon the conclusion of the 2024 World Series, it was widely accepted thet the New York Yankees were no match for the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Although the Dodgers came out victorious, it is true that the Yankees were trying to find a path to come back in the series after falling behind, 3-0, and winning Game 4 of the series.
However the Dodgers' trash talk after winning the title went a little too far according to former Yankees third baseman Jon Berti.
Berti, who recently signed with the Chicago Cubs, made an appearnce on Foul Territory earlier this week and talked about what he heard after the series was over.
"I don't know if I've ever heard a World Series-winning team talk as badly as they did about the World Series-losing team," he said, "It felt like we were being disrespected to the point of we didn't even belong in the World Series."
The Dodgers toppled the Yankees in five games, with the Bronx Bombers giving up a lead in Game 5 after some defensive miscues. After the win some of Los Angeles players went on to make some comments on their opponents.
On Bleacher Report's "On Base With Mookie Betts" podcast, Chris Taylor of the Dodgers ridiculed the Yankees' collapse in Game 5 of the World Series.
"They were pressing. It was one thing after the next. ... All we've got to do is put the ball in play right now," Taylor said.
He wasn't the only Dodger to go after the Yankees, either. Of course, the Yankees and Dodgers go way back, all the way back to when the Dodgers were in Brooklyn. The two teams also played each other in multiple World Series, but had not done so since 1981, when the Dodgers beat the Yankees.
While Berti was a bit put off by the talk, to the victor go the spoils, as they say.
“Unfortunately we ran into a team that played better than us in a seven-game series and they deserved to win,” Berti said. “So I guess they can say whatever they want at this point.”
Berti will play this season in the Windy City this season and try to help the Cubs reach the World Series for the first time since their 2016 victory. Berti will be playing for his third team in as many seasons.