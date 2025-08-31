Former Yankees Pitcher Looking for New MLB Home: Reunion?
A former New York Yankees pitcher is now in search of a new opportunity at the MLB level after parting ways with his previous organization this week.
According to MLB.com's transaction log, the Pittsburgh Pirates released left-handed reliever Tim Mayza in the middle of a rehab assignment that began on August 19.
Could Yankees Consider Him?
The Yankees are in the midst of a playoff chase, and while their bullpen has been significantly better as of late, the New York organization always looks into options to help their World Series hopes. Mayza could bring a left-handed option to their bullpen as they begin September, hoping to find another consistent option as they try to climb the playoff race.
Right now, New York sits below the Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays in the American League East, and have found somewhat of a bounce-back in recent days, but are still in the midst of a brutal summer. They need fall to be better if they want to have a chance at a championship, and adding to their rotation may be on the table.
However, with Ryan Yarbraugh returning soon, the team may have all the left-handed power they want, right now.
Mayza Journey
The 33-year-old appeared in a combined four games for the Low-A Bradenton Marauders and Triple-A Indianapolis Indians, posting a 1.93 ERA over 4 2/3 innings before getting cut.
Mayza has not played in a major league contest since late April due to a lat strain and had been residing on the 60-day IL. He seemed poised to rejoin the Pirates in the not-too-distant future, but the club opted to cut him before he had a chance to be activated.
He signed a one-year contract worth $1.15 million with Pittsburgh in February after spending the latter part of the 2024 campaign with the Yankees. New York signed Mayza to a minor league deal on July 10 last year after the Toronto Blue Jays designated him for assignment and subsequently released him.
Across 15 outings and 18 frames for the Yankees, he logged a 4.00 ERA while not allowing a run in 2 1/3 playoff innings for the team during their run to the World Series.
New York decided not to tender Mayza a contract for the 2025 season, however, opening the door for him to join the Pirates.
The Blue Jays selected him in the 12th round of the 2013 MLB Draft, and he went on to record a 3.87 ERA in 352 games and 283 2/3 innings at the big-league level for the club from 2017 to 2024.
Rosters will expand from 26 to 28 players on September 1, meaning opportunities should become more plentiful for Mayza in short order. If he has his sights set on pitching in the postseason, however, he must sign with a team and be added to their 40-man roster by 11:59 p.m. EST on Sunday in order to be eligible to do so.
Maybe They'll Wait
There's any number of teams that could use a veteran lefty with prior major league success and playoff experience. Fellow southpaw Ryan Yarbrough is nearing the end of a rehab assignment and will fill a bullpen spot once he's reinstated from the IL, and Tim Hill has held performed admirably as the club's primary lefty option while Brent Headrick should be healthy enough to return from a forearm injury later in the season.
