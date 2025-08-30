Yankees Top Draft Pick Goes Off in Minor Leagues
Dax Kilby has had the kind of year most teenagers dream of. Last August, he won Most Valuable Player for the Perfect Game All-American Classic, was the first pick for the New York Yankees in the 2025 draft, and, to start his pro career, has gone scorched Earth for the Tampa Tarpons. Not bad for a kid who is only a few months away from celebrating his 19th birthday.
Just nine games into his Single A season and coming out of a series against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussells, Kilby was hitting .235/.333/.294. In a few short games, those numbers look flashier. After a three-game set with the Bradenton Marauders, Kilby set fire to every baseball he came in contact with and raised his season slashline to .348/.434/.435.
Kilby's hot week started with a four-hit game, where he had a triple, a walk, and drove in three runs. Kilby's hardest hit ball, the triple, came off his bat at 106.6 MPH. He also hit singles for 103.4 MPH, 96.8 MPH, and 95.6 MPH. In game two against the Marauders, Kilby toasted a single for 103.9 MPH and had another one that was 91.2 MPH. Game three saw Kilby singeing another ball. That one was hit at 98.2 MPH. Kilby finished the series going 2-4 with two RBI.
Kilby has displayed solid batted ball data. According to Prospect Savant, whose data comes from Sports Info Solutions, the first round pick has an average exit velocity of 91.3 MPH and a 45.9% hard hit rate. That exit velo is in the 89th percentile in Single A, and his hard hit rate is in the 85th. With a promising bat, he has also shown a good eye at the plate. He has a 10.2% K rate and a 14.3% walk rate.
Kilby's hit tool has been stellar so far, but his speed makes him dangerous on the basepaths. In only 12 professional games, he has 10 stolen bases. According to Prospect Savant, his speed is in the 100th percentile across all Single A.
The Yankees selected Kilby 39th overall. It was the second time in three years that they picked a shortstop.
Damon Oppenheimer, the team's vice president of domestic amateur scouting, had high praise for Kilby.
"Dax is a strong-bodied and athletic left-handed-hitting shortstop," Oppenheimer said of the organization's newest shortstop. "We really like his potential and ability to swing the bat, plus, he's an excellent runner. As a high schooler, Dax has already shown an accomplished bat, a great feel to hit, and on top of that, some pop, which is exciting for us."
