Pirates Release Former Yankees Prospect
The Pittsburgh Pirates have parted ways with the final player they received from the New York Yankees in the Jameson Taillon trade, which was finalized in January 2021.
According to the MILB transaction log, Pittsburgh released infielder Maikol Escotto, who was playing in Double-A for the Altoona Curve, on Tuesday.
At the time of the Taillon deal, Escotto was the lowest-level prospect the Pirates landed from the Yankees at 18-years-old. He had appeared in 45 Dominican Summer League games during the 2019 campaign, and he didn't make his stateside debut in 2020 after the minor league season was cancelled due to COVID.
Escotto, who signed with the Yankees as an international free agent in July 2018, slashed .234/.354/.347 with seven home runs, 38 RBIs and 22 stolen bases across 89 games for the Bradenton Marauders, Pittsburgh's Low-A affiliate, in 2021.
In a combined 69 contests between the Florida Complex League, Bradenton and High-A Greensboro during 2022, Escotto batted .202/.278/.358 with eight homers, 32 RBIs and 11 stolen bases.
The right-handed hitter spent the entire 2023 campaign with Greensboro and slashed .213/.272/.347 to go alongside eight home runs, 38 RBIs and 10 stolen bases in 89 games and 343 plate appearances.
Escotto remained in Greensboro for all of the 2024 season as well, posting a .215/.257/.355 slash line with eight home runs, 31 RBIs and eight stolen bases over 68 games.
Before getting released on Tuesday, Escotto was batting .232/.294/.371 with eight homers and 30 RBIs across a combined 78 contests between Greensboro and Altoona.
None of the other three farmhands Pittsburgh netted in the Taillon trade panned out with the organization either. Right-handed pitcher Miguel Yajure logged an 8.69 ERA in 16 appearances for the club before getting waived and claimed by the San Francisco Giants following the 2022 season, and fellow right-hander Roansy Contreras recorded a 4.83 ERA over 182 2/3 innings for the club before getting designated for assignment in May 2024.
Additionally, outfielder Canaan Smith-Njigba slashed .135/.250/.243 across 44 major league plate appearances for the Pirates before he was released in July 2024.
Taillon, on the other hand, posted a 4.08 ERA in 61 starts and 321 2/3 innings for the Yankees before signing a four-year deal worth $68 million with the Chicago Cubs ahead of the 2023 season.
