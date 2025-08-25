Two Landing Spots Emerge for Yankees Star
Welcome to the party, pals. There are two new clubs reportedly in the mix should New York Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger hit the open market.
There have been multiple reports this month linking the New York Mets to Bellinger. But that list is growing, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. He listed the Yankees, Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies as best fits for the former National League MVP.
"Bellinger is in the second year of a three-year, $80 million contract, though most expect him to opt out of the final year and $25 million to test free agency this winter," Feinsand wrote Friday. "After an uneven 2024 campaign with the Cubs, Bellinger has thrived in the Bronx. "
The slugger is hitting .270 with 24 home runs and 75 RBIs in 120 games this season. Bellinger has provided stability and balance in the lineup as as powerful left-handed bat to complement right-handed sluggers Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton. He's one of five Yankees with at least 20 home runs this season (Judge, Stanton, Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Ben Rice).
"The versatile slugger has been a perfect fit for the Yankees, but other teams could try to pry the former NL MVP away from New York with the long-term deal that has evaded him to this point," Feisnand concluded.
However the New York Post's Jon Heyman believes Bellinger is on track to remain in the Bronx.
"Word is Cody Bellinger loves being a Yankee. Though noted here that the Mets like Bellinger, the Yankees have the inside track to keep him," Heyman reported Friday.
Earlier this month, NJ.com's Randy Miller talked with Bellinger, who said he isn't concerned right now about the offseason.
“As cliche as it is, as cliche as it sounds, I don’t even want to think about it,” Bellinger said. “I don’t think about it because we have 40-some games left. When I talked to Scott (Boras), he told me to just focus on playing baseball and do the best I can every day. That’s my goal, so I show up every day and focus on the task at hand.”
The Yankees acquired Bellinger in a December 2024 trade with the Chicago Cubs. The two-time All-Star is on pace to hit his most home runs in a season since clubbing 47 in 2019 with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
