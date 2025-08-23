Yankees Once Untouchable Prospect Named Top Trade Candidate
That didn't take long. Before being called up in 2023, outfielder Jasson Dominguez was considered the top prospect in the New York Yankees organization. Two years later, The Martian might be on the move.
The New York Post's Jon Heyman released Friday his list of "the 21 winter trade candidates who could provide encore to frenzied deadline stretch."
"No less than a crazy 36 deals were made on a frenzied deadline day (and 50-plus in trading season), but plenty of winter trade candidates remain. Here are 21 who could possibly go," Heyman wrote.
It takes a minute, but if you work your way to the very end of the story, you'll find Dominguez listed at No. 21.
"He’s been untouchable, but Spencer Jones should be ready and Domínguez has disappointed defensively," Heyman noted.
Some would argue Jones is ready now and point to his stats as proof. He started the season at Double-A Somerset, where he hit 16 home runs in 49 games.
That earned him a trip to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, where he's hit 15 home runs in 41 games. All told, that's 31 home runs in just 90 games. Jones also has 66 RBIs and 25 stolen bases.
As a result, MLB Pipeline ranked Jones the Yankees' No. 4 prospect in its updated list of the top minor-leaguers. He's the No. 3 prospect according to ESPN's Kiley McDaniel.
On the flip side, Domingues hasn't lived up to his pre-promotion hype. Yes, he hit four home runs in eight games during his magical debut in 2023. And yes, he missed most of 2024 while recovering from Tommy John surgery.
But when given the chance to prove himself as a legitimate every-day outfielder this year, Dominguez has fallen short of expectations. He's hitting .257 with nine home runs, 40 RBIs and 21 stolen bases this season. Those aren't terrible numbers. But he continues to look uncomfortable in the outfield.
If the Yankees re-sign outfielder Cody Bellinger, which seems likely, Dominguez could be the odd man out. With reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge in right field, Bellinger in center, Jones in left and Giancarlo Stanton at designated hitter, Dominguez seems destined for a ticket out of town.
