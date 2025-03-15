Four Players on New York Yankees Who Could Be Named All-Stars This Season
With the start of the regular season nearly here for the New York Yankees, the franchise will be hoping they have enough stars to make another deep playoff run despite suffering a lot of injuries.
It has been a tough spring training for the Yankees this year with multiple key players hitting the shelf for extended time.
They will be without their ace Gerrit Cole for the entire season with him undergoing Tommy John surgery.
Furthermore, the team will also be without Giancarlo Stanton and reigning American League Rookie of the Year, Luis Gil, until the summer.
Despite entering this campaign without key players, there is still a lot of talent on the team.
Here are four who could make the All-Star team in 2025.
Jazz Chisholm
It was a really strong showing for the versatile infielder with New York after he was acquired from the Miami Marlins.
The slugger slashed .273/.325/.500 with 11 home runs, 23 RBI and 18 stolen bases in 46 games.
Chisholm mad the All-Star with the Marlins back in 2022 with a very similar slash line, so the potential is there if he performs like he did in the second half over the course of the full season.
With him being one of the headliners on this team, another All-Star appearance could be in his future.
Devin Williams
One of the most notable acquisitions for the Yankees this winter was acquiring the talented closer from the Milwaukee Brewers.
Williams has one of the best changeups in baseball, and he will now be the closer for New York.
If they are going to be a good team in 2025, this should result in plenty of save opportunities for Williams, and as one of the best in the game when healthy, he should have a great chance of making the All-Star team.
Max Fried
Without a doubt, the most significant move for the Yankees was the signing of Max Fried.
Furthermore, after the injury to Cole, Fried is now the ace of the staff for New York.
The southpaw has a career ERA in the low 3.00s and has been an All-Star multiple times.
If the Yankees are going to survive this year without Cole, they will need their southpaw to be special.
Aaron Judge
An easy choice here for New York is the reigning American League MVP.
The slugger and leader of the Yankees is one of the best players in baseball and should be a lock to make the All-Star team.
New York will be relying heavily on him to carry the offense in a lineup that will be without Stanton for a good chunk of the year.