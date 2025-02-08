Free Agent All-Star Infielder States Hilarious Reason for New York Yankees Link
The New York Yankees have found a way to scrape together a fairly solid offseason following the departure of Juan Soto, but there's still some work left to do.
Most are in agreement the Yankees are in need of another infielder depending on exactly what their plan is. By all accounts, New York is planning on moving Jazz Chisholm Jr. over to his natural position at second base from third, but this would really leave the hot corner in a pretty tough spot.
With the team as currently constructed, the Yankees would probably be looking at some sort of third base platoon between DJ LeMahieu and Oswaldo Cabrera, a duo that certainly won't inspire confidence from anyone. It doesn't have to be a huge splash by any means - though fans would obviously love if that were the case - but another at least playable option could go a long ways.
One of those who has been thrown out as a possibility is free agent veteran three-time All-Star Whit Merrifield, who has primarily played at second base throughout his career but has the ability to be moved around the diamond and can even play the outfield as well.
Merrifield made an appearance on Foul Territory on Friday and in a discussion about possible destinations if he were to find a team in 2025, he gave a hilarious reasoning for why New York could be a good fit.
"My wife would love for it to be mandatory to have to shave my face every day, 100%," Merrifield joked.
While it's nice to hear that Mrs. Merrifield would be on board with a move to the Bronx, the 36-year-old could actually be a really nice fit here.
Merrifield struggled at the plate in 2024 in stints both with the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves and has actually been considering retirement in the wake of a foot injury which ended his season, so expecting him to be an everyday player is not a hope the Yankees should go into the season with.
However, after New York got the worst defense in baseball from the second base position in 2024, Merrifield would immediately come in and provide an elite glove at the position on days he played there.
A veteran presence in the clubhouse who can come off the bench in numerous roles is not necesarilly the difference between New York winning a championship or not, but countless times we have seen these types of players make a big impact when the lights are brightest.
Needless to say, the financial commitment would be negligible for someone like Merrifield as well with the potential to help the roster.
It would be far from an earth-shattering acquisition, but Merrifield is someone the Yankees should at least look into and consider.