Injured New York Yankees Infielder Reveals No Timetable For Latest Issue
The New York Yankees got dealt another unfortunate hand over the weekend, though it didn't come as a huge shock to fans.
Yankees veteran infielder DJ LeMahieu, who is trying to battle back from yet another injury riddled season, was seen as the plan to be the team's starting third baseman.
Despite pleas from fans, New York did not add another possible option at third and were relying heavily on LeMahieu to stay healthy and perform at a high level even after he has not been that way since the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign.
LeMahieu proved his naysayers right over the weekend in terms of the health issue, tweaking a calf muscle in a spring training game and having it revealed by manager Aaron Boone that the team is concerned.
The veteran himself spoke about the incident, revealing no timetable for his return and calling it frustrating.
"It's probably gonna be a little bit before I start doing baseball stuff again," LeMahieu said via Dan Martin of the New York Post. "I wanted to come in here this spring and prove I'm healthy, I'm not off to the hottest start with that ... I definitely feel very confident in myself. That hasn't wavered at all. But at the same time, I keep getting blows. It's discouraging, for sure. I know I've got something to give this team if I can stay healthy."
LeMahieu was only able to play 67 games in 2024 and was dreadful when he was on the field. Slashing .204/.269/.259 with his lowest home run total in over a decade and responsible for a -1.6 WAR, things were not pretty for the three-time All-Star.
Him being able to play an entire season at the kind of high level that contending team needs always felt unlikely, but now, whether or not he can even get back on the field appears to be the real question.
For the Yankees, the injury puts them in a tough spot.
With no real timetable for the seemingly not very serious injury, a platoon of Oswaldo Cabrera and Oswald Peraza is likely next in line to start out the season as New York tries to weather the storm.
Given the issues another perpetually injured veteran - designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton - is already dealing with, a second blow to the Yankees offense in the first week of March is not an ideal start to the year.
Until LeMahieu is evaluated further, it is difficult to assess exactly how much time he's going to miss or if it will cut into the season.
If past history is any indication, however, it would be foolish for the team to count on his return in the immediate future.