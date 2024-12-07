Inside The Pinstripes

Insider Calls Yankees 'Perfect Fit' for Surging Free Agent Hurler

The New York Yankees have been predicted to sign a high-level arm in free agency.

Oct 30, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Jack Flaherty (0) pitches during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game four of the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
It's currently unclear how much the New York Yankees will prioritize signing a starting pitcher this offseason.

The Yankees managing to re-sign Gerrit Cole in November solidified that they would have Cole, Carlos Ródon, Marcus Stroman, Clarke Schmidt, and Luis Gil all returning next season.

That doesn't make for much room to add another piece to the rotation; especially given that much of New York's free agency budget is allocated toward re-signing Juan Soto.

However, that doesn't mean the team will look for ways to improve their roster by any means necessary — and they may decide that one of those means is by bolstering their rotation.

This must be what The Athletic's Jim Bowden had in mind when predicting the Yankees would sign former Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Jack Flaherty in a December 6 article.

"The Yankees seem to be a perfect fit for Flaherty, whom they came close to acquiring at last season’s trade deadline," Bowden wrote. "They ultimately nixed the potential deal over medical concerns about his lower back.

"However, if they are comfortable with his medical records and health risk this time, a deal with the righty still makes sense to bolster their rotation depth — and this way, the Yankees won’t have to part with prospects to get him. Flaherty, 29, went 13-7 last season with a 3.17 ERA over 28 starts. He struck out 194 in 162 innings and was worth 3.1 WAR," he continued.

He also added that he predicted the Yankees would sign Flaherty to a three-year, $52 million deal.

While the Yankees' money might be better used to address more pressing roster needs, adding Flaherty to an already solid rotation is certainly alluring.

