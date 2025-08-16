Insider Predicts Yankees Miss Playoffs
There's one question on every New York Yankees fan's mind as the 2025 MLB season marches on: Will the Pinstripes make it to the playoffs?
At the beginning of the season, the Yankees had a dominant lead on the AL east, but the mighty have fallen, with New York third in the division and barely sneaking past the Cleveland Guardians for the third AL wild card spot. Unfortunately for fans, ESPN MLB insider Jorge Castillo absolutely ripped the Yankees' playoff chances, citing weaknesses on both sides of the ball.
"My take on the Yankees has been that they would make the postseason as long as Aaron Judge stayed healthy, because he is good enough to help mask their deficiencies in a weak American League," he wrote. "Judge being limited to DH has forced the Yankees to play Giancarlo Stanton in right field or keep Stanton, one of their best hitters, out of the lineup altogether."
Castillo's not wrong. The Yankees offense can be incredibly inconsistent, and without sluggers like Judge and Stanton, the team's inability to get batters on base with regularity becomes glaringly obvious. On the mound, Yankees starting rotation has been plagued with injuries and slumps alike and the newly- acquired bullpen has yet to find a solid rhythm. While the team is still winning some games handedly, when these issues come together, it's a recipe for disaster.
"The Yankees' starting rotation has not been good enough since Clarke Schmidt was lost for the season and Max Fried began his downhill turn when the calendar flipped to July. The bullpen, even after a deadline makeover, has faltered too often at the wrong times," Castillo wrote. "The offense has become too reliant on the home run. And the Yankees' mind-blowing propensity to play sloppy baseball only exacerbates the issues. The Yankees have the talent to compete for a World Series, but they might not have that opportunity if they don't stop the bleeding."
To get back into playoff shape, Castillo suggests the Yankees address those exact problems, with a particular focus on the starting rotation. If starting pitchers can be more consistent, the offense and bullpen have more wiggle room to not be perfect, securing the Pinstripes more wins. The Yankees have just 41 games left this season to secure their spot in the 2025 MLB playoffs.
