Yankees, Mets Flopping Simultaneously
It's no secret that the New York Yankees have been having a tough go of it. They've lost the lead they once had on the AL East and are a hair's beadth away from being knocked out of the MLB wild card standings by the Cleveland Guardians. However, the Yankees aren't the only struggling New York team: The Mets have it bad, too.
Much like the Yankees, the Mets are just one game ahead of the next-best NL team, the Cincinnati Reds. Despite all the trappings of a dominant team, including superstars Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto, they're 5.5 games behind the Philadelphia Phillies, for a record of 63-55.
CBS Sports writer Mike Axisa examined the parallels between the Pinstripes and their crosstown rivals, noting how similar their downfalls this season have been.
"The Yankees and Mets, both expected to be World Series contenders entering the season, have been floundering on the field and tumbling down the standings the last few weeks," he wrote. "It hasn't been pretty either. Neither team seems capable of a normal loss. They're all deflating. The Mets and Yankees have been two of the worst teams in baseball the last two months and that is not hyperbole."
According to Axisa, the Mets are plagued with very similar issues to the Yankees. Their starting rotation has been unable to pitch well beyond five innings, the bullpen can't stop blowing games and their consummate All-Stars' stats just aren't what they should be. There is one silver lining, however, for Pinstripes fans: by most metrics, the Orange and Blue have it worse.
In the past two months, the Yankees and Mets are 14th and 30th in the MLB in runs scored per game, respectively. They're also 26th and 28th in the league for runs allowed per game, with the Yankees allowing 5.02 and the Mets 5.29. These and a variety of other statistics illustrate just how bad it is: both sides of the ball need to be improved for either team to have a shot in the post-season (if they make it.)
"You don't play as poorly as the Yankees and Mets have the last two months because one aspect of the team is performing poorly and holding everyone else back," Axisa wrote. "It takes a total team effort to go on an 18-31 or a 20-31 run."
