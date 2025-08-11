Yankees’ Gerrit Cole Takes Step Toward Return
The New York Yankees are finally hearing some good injury news, even if it won't impact the team until next season. Starting pitcher Gerrit Cole, who underwent Tommy John surgery in March, is back to throwing.
According to Yankees clubhouse reporter Meredith Marakovits, Cole threw about 20 pitches on flat ground as the next stage in his rehabilitation journey.
While this development likely does not impact Cole's recovery timeline, which has him back in shape for the Yankees by next season, it's certainly a positive outlook for a team struggling with injuries.
Fellow starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt also tore his ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) and underwent Tommy John surgery, with an expected return date in the middle of the 2026 season. Luis Gil is finally back on the mound after sustaining an injury in spring training, but had a difficult first outing. To add injury to more injury, slugger and All-Star Aaron Judge was sidelined on the 10-day injured list and is back in the lineup only at designated hitter, as opposed to the outfield.
Cole was instrumental in the Yankees' 2024 playoff run. While he had a 3.41 ERA and .68 WHIP in the regular season, he threw a 2.17 ERA and 0.35 WHIP in the five games and 29 innings of the 2024 post-season. With the shaky injury status and frequently inconsistent play of the Yankees' starting rotation, the team will be glad to see Cole back as soon as possible, even if that isn't until next season.
It hasn't been all bad this season for Cole. He's been a consistent figure in the Yankees' clubhouse this season to mentor and coach the rest of the lineup. Cole even spent a game as a broadcaster inside the YES booth at Yankee Stadium and made an appearance at a youth baseball camp run by Judge. Hopefully, the next several months of rehabilitation have him back in fighting shape to return to the Yankees' rotation by 2026.
"It's been tough but my family, the kids, my teammates have made it about as good as it can go," Cole said about rehab during his broadcast back in June.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!