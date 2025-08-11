Phillies Promote Former Yankees Reliever
David Robertston is back in the big leagues. The Philadelphia Phillies called up the right-hander on Sunday from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He signed with the Phillies last month and had been down on the farm working his way back into shape.
He made six appearances for the IronPigs, posting a 10.13 ERA in six appearances. But that was enough for the Phillies, who signed him to a prorated one-year, $16 million contract.
"I'm very excited to be back," Robertson said, according to MLB.com's Paul Casella. "This is the only level I've ever known for the past 20 years, so I'm ready to step back in between the lines and see if I can help this team out."
Robertson joins a Phillies bullpen anchored by new closer Jhoan Duran, who Philadelphia acquired before the July 31 MLB trade deadline.
"It's really changed over a short period of time," manager Rob Thomson said of the bullpen, per Casella. "I think we've added some real quality, and there's a lot of options out there to go to."
"From what I've seen watching the games recently, it's been electric. Those guys are doing unbelievable," Robertson added.
"I'll just have to find a spot where I fit in there and work my way up into the 'pen to figure out how I can help us win. I don't really care when I pitch, I've always said that. So whatever it takes, whenever they want to put me in, I'll give it everything I got," Robertson said.
"He's a calming influence," Thomson noted, per Casella. "He's been through it before -- World Series, playoff runs. He's a good guy for the younger guys to kind of lean on and learn from."
Robertson joins a Phillies team that owns a 5 1/2-game lead over the New York Mets in the National League East.
The 40-year-old pitched for the Texas Rangers last season and looked sharp, posting a 3.00 ERA in 68 appearances.
Roberston made his MLB debut with the Yankees in 2008 and helped them win their most recent World Series title the next year.
The righty left the Bronx after the 2014 season when he signed with the White Sox. But Chicago traded Robertson back to the Yankees in 2017.
The right-hander has a career 2.91 ERA and 177 saves in 861 appearances over 16 big-league seasons. He was an All-Star in 2011 after posting a career-low 1.08 ERA in a career-high 70 appearances.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!