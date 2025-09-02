Star Infielder Makes Bold Yankees Claim: 'Super Team'
The New York Yankees dressed as cowboys after winning seven of their last eight, now as close as 2.5 games back of the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League East. Just before embarking on their flight where Jasson Dominguez stood outside the team jet with his Stetson hat, the always-charismatic Jazz Chisholm Jr. made a bold proclamation.
"We all know that this is a super team," Chisholm said. "We've got four MVPs on this team. We've got a bunch of other superstars on this team, too. And we've got a lot of up-and-coming stars as well, like Ben Rice and Will Warren. We know we've got to get to the playoffs, and we're doing our best to do that."
This week, the Yankees took care of business against an easy part of their schedule. Carlos Rodon kicked it off after playing the steady hand on national TV, and leading the Yankees to a win over the Red Sox. For the rest of the week, they pounded the Washington Nationals and then the Chicago White Sox. The only blemish in the span of seven games was a loss at Rate Field that almost went the other way, were it not for Mike Tauchman robbing Giancarlo Stanton of a go-ahead blast.
Following that series win, Aaron Judge mirrored Chisholm's confidence. He just didn't do it with the same flair his second baseman has.
"I like our chances, especially the way the boys have been swinging it, and the way our pitching staff and starters have been rolling,” Judge said. “Just keep it going.”
With less than a month left, and the Toronto Blue Jays faltering on the road against the Cincinnati Reds, the Yankees are within striking distance of reclaiming the American League East. They once ruled the division, having as much as a seven-game lead, before months of foul play and defensive lapses north of the border gave the Jays the East crown. For the first time in months, they have a shot at making up for one of the more disappointing summers the bombers have displayed.
Also up for grabs is the number one seed in the American League. For as bad as they played for months, wins over the Blue Jays, Tigers, and Astros can not only catapult them to first and a bye, but also home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
