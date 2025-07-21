John Oliver Shares Hilarious Reason He Likes Mets Over Yankees
John Oliver, New Yorker and host of Last Week Tonight, recently gave his reasons for picking the New York Mets over the New York Yankees when he moved to America.
In an interview at the unveiling of a minor league team rebrand designed by his staff, Oliver told the press that he moved to New York in 2006 to work on the Daily Show. He knew he would have to pick a hometown baseball team to be loyal to, and expressed that to him, it was "no choice that a human being should ever consider for too long."
"It would have to be the Mets. You don’t get to move to a country and pick the Yankees without being an utter a******," Oliver said.
Comments on the interview from Yankees fans were what you might expect.
Oliver was in Erie, Pa. this week to celebrate the temporary rebrand of the Double-A Erie SeaWolves, an affiliate team of the Detroit Lions. The rebrand renames the SeaWolves as the Moon Mammoths, which Oliver explained was a nod to scuba diver George Moon's discovery of a wooly mammoth scapula in nearby Lake Pleasant.
"It felt like a nice fit with our show,” Oliver said. “Minor League Baseball is willing to try anything. That was proven by the fact that over half the league was willing to, sight-unseen, rebrand and put their trust in the hands of a group of people who are untrustworthy. That’s a bad decision. And it is that kind of bad decision-making that I love about Minor League Baseball.”
Oliver went on to share a heartwarming story about his son's experience so far as a fan of the Mets.
"My son has just gotten into baseball this year [and is a] massive Mets fan. The way the Mets started their year, [he was having] an atypical response from most Mets fans, he was having a happy experience. They were winning all of the games. I realized he really loved baseball and really loved the Mets when they were about five games into their slump, and this little kid, 6-year-old kid, is looking at the TV and he's saying, 'what are they doing?'"
"I think in that moment he became a Mets fan for life."
