Juan Soto Responds to Yankees Fans
The New York Yankees welcomed back Juan Soto for the first time since the superstar outfielder left for the New York Mets. And in his return to the Bronx, Yankees fans didn't let him down - and didn't hold back on their loud welcome.
When Soto was announced for the first time, boos rung down from the stands, filling Yankee Stadium along with a "f*** Juan Soto" chant that followed. Eventually, fans started turning their backs to him, showing their distaste in Soto as he returned for the first time.
Soto won a World Series with the Yankees last season and then signed a $765 million deal with the Mets in the offseason. The move stunned the MLB world and all of the Yankees fanbase as they watched one of the best players leave for the enemy.
Well, they made sure to let him know. During the game, Soto took his helmet off and tipped it to the crowd, showing his respect. After the game, he acknowledged it was some of the loudest boos he's ever heard.
"I think so," Soto said when asked if they were the loudest boos he's heard. "They were really loud,”
Soto finished the game with three walks, a groundout and a fly out, but did mange to score a run. The Yankees walked away winners in the first round of the Subway Series with a 6-2 victory over the Mets.
