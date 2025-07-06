Knicks Star Starts Drama Between Yankees, Mets
The New York Yankees couldn't get the upper-hand against the Mets in their Subway Series opener, but their Big Apple partner is giving them a win off the court. In the midst of a New York battle, one Knicks guard is making it known who really runs the city.
Josh Hart shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the city of New York is owned by one team. And while they didn't pull off a victory on the field, they still have the hearts of everyone, and that they are the kings of New York.
"Just so yall know...its a Yankee city," Hart tweeted.
The comments section didn't hold back, with plenty of laughing emojis and comments about how the Yankees are as "irrelevant" as the Knicks.
Still, New York remains a proud Yankees town, and while the Bronx have struggled this summer, the expectations are still high. The Yankees currently sit three games behind the Blue Jays in the American League East and are in the midst of their longest losing streak of the season (6).
Hart is usually getting fans fired up for one reason or another. The Knicks star loves to share his thoughts on social media and has been known to make a trolling comment or two, just to rattle some users.
This time, he's got half the city upset about who really is the biggest team in New York. While it's hard to argue against a brand as big as the Yankees, the Mets have a 1-0 lead in the series. So, right now, they're up.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!