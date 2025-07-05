Yankees Star Closer Fighting Through Rough Patch
New York Yankees closer Luke Weaver returned much earlier than originally anticipated from a left hamstring strain last month, though it's beginning to look like the two sides may have jumped the gun.
The 31-year-old was placed on the 15-day injured list on June 3, and it was reported that he'd miss the ensuing four to six weeks while on the mend.
Weaver breezed through his recovery without needing to embark on a rehab assignment, however, and was activated just over two weeks later on June 20.
Before going down with his injury, Weaver had posted a 1.05 ERA over 25 2/3 innings that profiled as the third-lowest mark among qualified American League relievers through the end of May.
He seemed ticketed for the first All-Star nod of his career, but his ailment threw a wrench in those plans. Weaver's first appearance upon being activated was a bit rocky, as he allowed two earned runs against the Baltimore Orioles on June 20, but he nevertheless bounced back in short order with three consecutive scoreless performances afterwards.
Weaver's struggled since the calendar has flipped to July, though. He allowed a combined four earned runs over two outings and 1 1/3 innings vs. the Toronto Blue Jays earlier this week as the Yankees endured a four-game sweep that knocked them out of first place in the AL East.
With the Yankees looking to get back in the win column in the opener of their second Subway Series bout of the year on Friday, they called on Weaver to relieve Tim Hill and shut down the Mets during the bottom of the seventh inning while holding a tight 5-4 lead.
Those plans would go on to backfire, as he walked Pete Alonso before Jeff McNeil launched a two-run homer to right field that served as the game-winner for the Mets.
Weaver's ERA now sits at 3.19 for the campaign, meaning it's jumped up more than a full two runs in just seven appearances following his return from the IL.
After Friday's game, he admitted that he needs to step up and right the ship amidst the Yankees' recent fall from grace.
“I think at this point, I have two options,” Weaver said, per the New York Post's Greg Joyce. “I can sulk and feel bad for myself or I can foundationally grind and find a way to be flat-out better. Flat-out better for myself, for my teammates and this team in general, for the fans. I don’t want to be too hard on myself but at the end of the day, what else is there? I have to be able to process it.”
The veteran right-hander has been superb for a vast majority of his tenure with the Yankees, which began towards the end of the 2023 season. The club needs his help now more than ever, though, as they look to snap out of a major funk.
