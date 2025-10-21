Yankees Could Lose Reliever to Marlins
New York Yankees relief pitcher Devin Williams had an off — and then really on — 2025 season, and he has apparently captured the attention of an unexpected team. According to a report, the Miami Marlins are interested in Williams, who entered free agency this fall.
In his piece for Fish on First, Kevin Barral reported that a source told him the Marlins will target Williams.
"A source tells Fish On First that Williams is a name the team will target," Barral wrote. "He is coming off a season where he posted a career-worst 4.79 ERA, but he also had a 2.68 FIP—almost identical to his previous full-length season in 2023. Williams set career-highs in innings pitched and appearances while having a 13.1 K/9 and 3.6 BB/9. In four appearances in the playoffs, Williams tossed four innings of shutout baseball."
Williams Was Yankees' Opening Day Closer
Williams was the Yankees' Opening Day closer, entering his first season in pinstripes with a reputation for ferocity. He struggled mightily through the spring, however, and after a few blown saves made Yankee fans afraid to see him warming up, Williams took a somewhat diminished low leverage role. At the trade deadline, in order to remedy the closer situation, the Yankees acquired David Bednar from the Pittsburgh Pirates, who (after a botched first day) has filled the role well since.
Later in the season, however, in those low-leverage spots and with a renewed fire, Williams managed to recover his reputation a bit. He yo-yo-ed from a 9.00 ERA in April to a 0.93 ERA in June, and after a rough July and August, managed a 3.72 ERA in September. In the postseason, he pitched four shutout innings and in the third game of the ALDS, received a standing ovation at Yankee Stadium, demonstrating just how far he had come in the eyes of New Yorkers.
Open to Staying in New York
Williams recently shared that he would be willing to return to the Yankees in 2026, despite the bumps.
“At first it was a challenge, but I’ve grown to love being here,” Williams said, h/t Bryan Hoch. “I love this city. I love taking the [subway] train to the field every day. I really enjoyed my experience here. … There’s a lot to like about this city, but it took me some time to adjust.”
Williams was Reliever of the Year and Rookie of the Year in 2020, among a five-year stretch with the Milwaukee Brewers from 2019-2024. The 31-year-old two-time All-Star will face a fascinating offseason as a free agent, with an outstanding history and rocky 2025 for suitors to consider.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!