Yankees Options After Anthony Volpe Surgery
The New York Yankees have a decision to make. Who will take over at shortstop for Anthony Volpe, who could miss the start of the 2026 season after having surgery this week to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder?
The New York Post's Joel Sherman ran down some options.
Yankees Top Options
"There is no shortstop store like on 36th Street in Manhattan," Sherman said. "The best free agent shortstops available are Bo Bichette. The industry in general does not believe is a shortstop now or will be a shortstop moving forward. He's not very good on defense.
"Does Ha-Seong Kim opt out of his contract with the Braves? Perhaps he does," Sherman suggested. "But he's been highly injured the last two years and he's got a low 90s OPS+ these last two seasons. And there's real questions. Is he a second baseman or a move-him-all-around-the-diamond player?
"And there's no kind of obvious trade candidate," Sherman noted. "Do you want to go to the top of the market and say you're going to sign Alex Bregman, who's been playing third base, to play shortstop? That doesn't seem like something financially the Yankees would do or wise to do. You know, Bregman's had a lot of lower-half injuries, going to be in his 30s now. That doesn't seem like the right answer.
"So to me, this is at least initially an internal situation, maybe something else small in the marketplace, Sherman concluded. "But (Jose) Caballero, (Oswaldo) Cabrera, and maybe everyone's just keeping the seat warm long-term for George Lombard Jr., who perhaps comes on the radar late in 2026, but to me is probably more a 2027 thing if he's going to be a player or not for the Yankees, but he's probably their No. 1 prospect as we speak today. "
Volpe battled the shoulder injury most of the 2025 season and slashed .212/.272/.663 in 153 games. His 19 errors last season had him tied with Boston Red Sox star Trevor Story for the most by American League shortstops.
The Yankees have plenty of decisions to make this offseason. Finding a replacement for Volpe will likely move up their list, joining the likes of whether or not to re-sign Cody Bellinger, go after a star like Kyle Tucker, and how they want to approach their bullpen for 2026.
