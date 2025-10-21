Red Sox Could Steal Top Reliever from Yankees
The New York Yankees have a handful of key pieces that are set to reach free agency this offseason, and one of their division rivals could potentially take advantage of that opportunity.
Luke Weaver Headed to Fenway?
While analyzing the Boston Red Sox's bullpen and predicting how they may approach upgrading the unit this offseason, MassLive's Chris Cotillo predicted that the club will sign right-hander Luke Weaver away from the Yankees.
"The prediction here is that the Red Sox sign two arms — a righty and a lefty — but don’t break the bank for either," Cotillo wrote. "There are many trustworthy options internally (including some projected as starters) who can be counted on, too. Wild guess? (Justin) Wilson and Luke Weaver."
Will Yankees Re-Sign Weaver?
Weaver was staring down the first All-Star nod of his career this season with a 1.05 ERA across 25 2/3 innings until he suffered a hamstring strain that resulted in a trip to the injured list in early June.
He was activated from the IL later that month, but he posted a subpar 5.31 ERA in 40 outings and 39 frames to close out the regular season after making his return. In the playoffs, Weaver allowed five earned runs over three appearances and 1/3 of an inning.
Even after a rough ending to the year, New York should still consider bringing Weaver back in 2026. He was nearly unhittable during the club's World Series run in 2024, recording a 1.76 ERA over 15 1/3 innings in the postseason, and he logged a 3.22 ERA across 129 games in parts of three seasons with them.
State of Yankees' Bullpen
Alongside Weaver, Devin Williams is also set to hit the open market next month after an up-and-down season with the Yankees that saw him log a 4.79 ERA after arriving via trade from the Milwaukee Brewers last offseason.
Left-hander Tim Hill has a $3 million club option that will more than likely be picked up by New York after he posted a 3.09 ERA in 67 innings. Jonathan Loáisiga also has a club option at $5 million, but the Yankees may look to move on after he put up a 4.25 ERA and 5.83 FIP over 29 2/3 frames.
David Bednar and Camilo Doval, both of whom were trade deadline acquisitions this year, are currently the Yankees' top late-inning options alongside Fernando Cruz, who shined after the team landed him in a trade from the Cincinnati Reds last offseason.
