Yankees Infielder Named Best Interview on Roster
The New York Yankees' beat reporters spend a lot of time picking through the players' every word, and inevitably, some are more story-worthy than others. Infielder Jazz Chisholm is one of the more captivating personalities in baseball, and he has a fan at The Athletic.
Jazz Chisholm Named Best Interview on Team
The Athletic's Chris Kirshner named Chisholm as his favorite interview on the Yankees roster, and cited his candor as a favorite quality.
"My favorite player to interview on the team is Jazz because you know with 100 percent certainty that he is not holding anything back," Kirschner wrote. "As a reporter, that's all you can ask for is honesty and vulnerability. You get that with Jazz every single time."
Chisholm is a breath of fresh air as a big personality on a sometimes-wooden roster. Perhaps more than anyone else in the Yankees' lineup, Chisholm is unapologetically himself.
Best Moments of 2025
Chisholm may have had his most infamous moment, at least online, following an end-of-game interaction with a home plate umpire that rubbed some fans the wrong way. Chisholm began arguing a strike call at the end of a Houston Astros game, and as the Astros began to celebrate their win, Chisholm could be seen getting into it with the home plate ump.
"This is absolutely uncalled for and disgusting behavior by Jazz Chisholm," The fan wrote. "A gross representation of our great sport. A suspension of 10 games feels like the appropriate course of action."
Chisholm simply replied, "SMD".
In the postseason, Chisholm expressed his disappointment with being benched in a high-stakes game (which the Yankees went on to lose) by turning his back to reporters for the duration of his media availability, appearing to rifle through shirts in the locker room. The next day, Chisholm gave a strong performance at the plate, and having clearly moved on from his disappointment, shared his secret with reporters. He had played some "MLB: the Show" to take his mind off things, and mercy-ruled someone. Chisholm shared some of his video game roster with reporters.
Aaron Judge, the face of the Yankees, has been criticized for lacking personality in interviews, but of course it isn't his job to be an entertaining interview subject. Chisholm, while not the Yankees superstar, is able to produce in addition to being a lot of fun outside of the game, becoming one of the Yankees' crucial bats and infield defenders this season (outside of some time spent injured). Chisholm is expected to be with the team through 2026, at least.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!