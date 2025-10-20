MLB Insider Slams Yankees Front Office
Insanity: doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result. That perfectly describes the New York Yankees, according to MLB Insider Joel Sherman.
The New York Post columnist posted a video after the Yankees' end-of-season press conference. The common perception coming out of that availability (which owner Hal Steinbrenner did not attend) is the Yankees are ready to run it back with manager Aaron Boone and general manager Brian Cashman.
This, despite another failed postseason run that left the Yankees without a World Series title since 2009. While the fan base is growing disgruntled with Yankees management, New York is ready to lather, rinse and repeat in 2026.
More Of The Same
"If you hate Brian Cashman and you hate Aaron Boone, you’re going to hate what’s coming next," Sherman started. "Nothing much is changing. They changed some of the, maybe they changed the curtains. Mike Harkey, the bullpen coach. Pat Roessler, an assistant hitting coach. Travis Chapman, first base coach. That’s who’s gone.
"But the same people who are making decisions in the front office, the same person who’s making the decision is the manager," Sherman added. "They’re coming back. I don’t think their philosophy is going to change all that much. So they’re putting a band back together, and I will call that band, until something changes, the red zone Yankees. They’re really good at getting close to the goal line.
"I asked both guys ... if they had thoughts on what would get them those last yards and over the goal line into the World Series end zone, sorry for the terrible analogy, to the Canyon of Heroes. Nobody offered anything firm except you take more shots at this, you keep putting good teams together and you hope that one year everything lines up and goes as you hope," Sherman concluded.
The Wait For World Series Title No. 28
Boone just finished his eighth season as Yankees manager. New York plucked him from the ESPN broadcast booth after firing Joe Girardi following the 2017 season. With Boone at the helm, the Yankees have missed the playoffs just once (2023). But the club's World Series drought remains in place.
Before this season, the Yankees gave Boone a two-year contract extension which runs through 2027.
Cashman's tenure with the Yankees dates back to 1986. He's been general manager since 1998 and had a hand building the rosters of New York's last five World Series winners.
After the 2022 season, the Yankees gave Cashman a four-year contract extension which runs through 2026.
