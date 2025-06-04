Yankees Pitcher Drawing Paul Skenes Comparisons
When New York Yankees pitcher Ryan Yarbrough stepped up to the mound last weekend to take on his former team, the Los Angeles Dodgers, few would have compared him to Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes. Now that Yarbough's standout performance that helped the Yankees avoid a series sweep, one insider has compared him to the 2024 NL Rookie of the Year.
MLB.com's Bryan Hoch mused that only Skenes has been able to keep the Dodgers at bay as well as Yarbough did, despite the two pitchers' completely different styles.
"Offering a sellout crowd of 54,031 little to cheer about, Yarbrough generated 17 swings and misses, seven of which came on his sweeper," Hoch wrote. "Only the Pirates’ Paul Skenes (18) has induced the Dodgers to swing and miss more in a game this season — and suffice it to say, no one is mistaking Yarbrough’s arsenal for Skenes’."
While Skenes pitches at an average of about 99 MPH, Yarbough is much slower, with an average pitch of 87 MPH. Their other stats also differ greatly. In 2024, after his MLB debut in May, Skenes threw a 1.96 ERA in 133 innings across 23 games. Yarbough played for both the Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays last season, finishing the year with a 3.19 ERA in 98.2 innings across 44 games. Yarbough is also much futher along in his career, on his 8th season compared to Skenes' 2nd.
Dodgers infielder Max Muncy told Hoch that, despite Yarbough's slower pitches, the way he throws makes them seem faster, making them more on par with what Skenes is able to deliver for Pittsburgh.
“He might only be throwing mid-80s, but it feels so much harder than that,” Muncy said. “He’s a tall guy; he’s got long arms, so he’s got good extension. He’s got the funky delivery with the low slot, so it always makes his ball feel a lot harder than what it actually is.”
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!