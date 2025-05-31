Dodgers Superstar Injured at Home Before Yankees Series
The New York Yankees will likely avoid facing superstar Mookie Betts for the entirety of their three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Betts' omission from the Dodgers' lineup for the opener initially came as a surprise, though ESPN's Alden González revealed that the former AL MVP injured his toe in an off-the-field incident upon the club's return from a road trip on Wednesday night.
He underwent X-rays at Dodger Stadium on Friday, which revealed a fracture. Betts isn't expected to land on the injured list, though he'll take the rest of the weekend off (barring a potential appearance as a pinch hitter) in an attempt to subside the swelling.
"For me, right now, it's just day-to-day," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said, per Gonzalez.
Betts provided further clarification on the matter by telling The Los Angeles Times' Dylan Hernández that the injury occurred when he banged his toe into a wall while walking to the bathroom in the dark.
The Dodgers mounted a comeback against the Yankees without their All-Star shortstop in the lineup on Friday, scoring four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning en route to an 8-5 win.
Miguel Rojas started in Betts' place and went 0-for-4.
Betts is in the midst of what some may consider a down season by his standards, as he's hit .254/.338/.405 with eight home runs and 31 RBIs in 234 plate appearances.
The 32-year-old contracted an illness in March that led to a loss of around 15 pounds and held him out of the Dodgers' season-opening series in Japan against the Chicago Cubs on March 18 and 19, though he returned in time for the club's first home game on March 27 vs. the Detroit Tigers.
The Yankees are plenty familiar with Betts, as he spent the first six seasons of his career with the Boston Red Sox and won a World Series with the team in 2018.
During last year's World Series matchup between New York and Los Angeles, with the latter emerging victorious in five games, he batted .278/.348/.333 with no home runs and four RBIs.
