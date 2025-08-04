Maybe Yankees Don't Make the Playoffs
The New York Yankees lost in a dismal sweep to the Miami Marlins yesterday, a historical first for the Marlins who had never swept the Yankees before. They became the only team in the MLB with an all-time winning record against the Yankees, 25-24.
Before the sweep was swept, MLB analyst and retired outfielder Cameron Maybin shared a dismal outlook for the Yankees on Twitter, floating the possibility that they won't make the playoffs this year.
"Just thinking out loud here… is it actually possible the Yankees miss the playoffs?" Maybin wrote. "At some point you are who you are.... shaky defense, hittable rotation, no speed on the bases, homer or bust offense, and way too many blunders. Just my inner thoughts speaking out loud 👀"
Maybin's diagnosis is bleak, and while the Yankees tried to make up for several of these issues at last week's trade deadline, the new bullpen additions each choked in their first outing, and the defense is still shaky.
The Yankees last missed the playoffs in 2023, when they were fourth in the AL East. Now in third place behind the Toronto Blue Jays (4.5 games behind) and the Boston Red Sox (.5 games behind) the Yankees do have legitimate cause to fear a short year.
The Yankees are still in position for an AL Wild Card spot with a 60-53 record, behind the Red Sox (62-51) and ahead of the Seattle Mariners (60-53). This week, they face off against the Texas Rangers, who are just behind the Mariners and vying for a spot with their 58-55 record, in a high-stakes series.
Aaron Judge, who has been superhuman once again this season, is on the injured list for the time being, contributing to the downturn. The Yankees shouldn't be a one-man team, however, and with their renewed roster following the deadline, they certainly shouldn't be losing in sweeps.
