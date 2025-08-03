Yankees Make Awful MLB History Against Marlins
In a historic first, the New York Yankees have lost their series with the Miami Marlins in a sweep, in an embarrassing final 7-3 game. This is the Marlins' first sweep of the Yankees in their club's history.
Trent Grisham got the Yankees an early lead with a home run in the top of the first, but it didn't last long.
Luis Gil started for the first time after a season-long injury, giving up just one hit in the first before giving up three runs in the second as the game got away from him, 3-1. Gil was replaced by Brent Headrick in the fourth, who gave up a three-run homer, taking it to a 6-1 game.
Jazz Chisholm, who was blamed for yesterday's 2-0 shutout due to an egregious baserunning blunder, closed the gap somewhat with a two-run homer in the seventh. He took it to a 6-3 game, but the Marlins took full advantage of the Yankees pitching staff
Headrick enjoyed two uneventful innings before JT Brubaker came in and allowed a triple in the seventh, 7-3 Marlins.
New Yankees third baseman Ryan McMahon gave another solid defensive performance at third base, continuing to demonstrate his value in his short tenure in pinstripes.
The latest batch of relief pitchers were conspicuously absent from today's game, as they all pitched in the Yankees first loss on Friday and each contributed to the Marlins' win. Ahead of the game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone took some accountability for the team's recent failures, saying, "It starts with me."
The Yankees bats were quiet again after yesterday's scoreless loss. They remain solidly third in the AL East, with a 60-52 record this season. In the wake of a successful deadline that filled fans with hope for a rejuvenated team, the team continues to disappoint as they slip further and further from their strong start.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!