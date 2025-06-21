Mets Sign Former Yankees Utilityman
The New York Mets have signed a utilityman who was recently let go by the New York Yankees.
As noted by MLB.com's Anthony DiComo, the Mets brought in Pablo Reyes on a minor league contract and sent him to Triple-A Syracuse after he was designated for assignment by the Yankees on June 16 to make room for Giancarlo Stanton on the 26-man roster.
Reyes went unclaimed off waivers, and instead of accepting an assignment to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, he elected free agency on Friday before joining the Mets.
The 31-year-old spent time with the Mets last year after they acquired him in a minor trade with the Boston Red Sox. Reyes would appear in a single regular season game for the club.
He'd go on to sign a minor league deal with the Yankees back in November before cracking the team's Opening Day roster.
Across 24 contests and 34 plate appearances for the Bronx Bombers this season, Reyes slashed .194/.242/.226 with no home runs, two RBIs and a stolen bases.
Over 257 career games in the majors, which includes additional stops with the Red Sox, Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsbugh Pirates, Reyes has hit .245/.305/.342 to go alongside eight home runs and 56 RBIs.
