Paul Goldschmidt Reveals Yankees Slump-Ending Mindset
The New York Yankees were in the midst of a historic slump — putting up some of their worst numbers in the Aaron Boone era — when finally, something clicked and they secured a 7-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels.
The victory was in no small part part due to first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, who hit a solo home run deep to left field in the second inning. The hit came immediately after center fielder Trent Grisham also hit a two-run homer, securing the Pinstripes an early lead. After the game, Goldschmidt discussed the Yankees' mindset when taking on the slump.
"Obviously these last few games haven't gone our way, today was good. But we've got to keep going, it's a long season. It's a long season when you're playing well, it's a long season when you're losing a few games in a row and we understand that," Goldschmidt said.
"We've done a good job just taking it day by day and today was a good example of that. We'll just do that the whole year and see what happens," he continued.
Taking it day by day appears to be paying off for the long time first baseman. He's hit 46 runs and eight home runs, slashing a .303 batting average, .360 on base percentage and .454 slugging percentage this season, his first-ever with the Yankees.
These are some of Goldschmidt's best numbers in 10 years, proving he's worth every bit of his one-year, $12.5 million deal. The Yankees acquired the seven-time All-Star and former National League MVP from the St. Louis Cardinals in a trade last December, when talks with slugger Juan Soto fell through. Goldschmidt and the rest of the Yankees are back in action with a three game series against the Baltimore Orioles from Yankee Stadium this weekend.
