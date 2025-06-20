Former Yankees Pitcher Fights Fans During Game
Former New York Yankees pitcher Dennis Santana is in some hot water after trying to physically fight a fan. The incident occurred during a doubleheader matchup between the Detroit Tigers and Santana's new team, the Pittsburgh Pirates, Thursday night.
In videos of the altercation, Santana is seen having an argument with fans before jumping up from the bullpen and swinging his arms at them. Pirates staff, a fellow player and a local police officer then pull Santana away. The fans were later ejected from Comerica Park. The Pirates went on to win the game 8-4, though they lost the day's previous outing.
Santana later addressed the altercation, speaking via interpreter Stephen Morales.
“You guys know me," he said. "I’m a calm demeanor type of person. I’ve never had any issues with any other teams that I’ve played for and I guess the guy crossed the line a few times, but I would not like to go into it.”
Santana went on to insist the fans had crossed the line with the way they spoke to him, going back to the 7th inning of the game. He also reaffirmed with reporters that the actions were out of character and that no similar incidents have happened during his eight years in the MLB.
Santana did a brief stint on the Yankees last year before being placed on waivers and picked up by the Pirates. During his time with New York, the right handed pitcher threw a 6.26 ERA in 27.1 innings through 23 games. His ERA improved greatly after the trade, landing at 2.44 with the Pirates in 2024 and 1.72 in 31.1 innings so far in 2025.
The incident with Santana wasn't the only confrontation that took place in Detroit during that game. Pirates outfielder Tommy Pham exchanged words with three fans behind home plate, leading to ejections for the fans, though it's unclear what the issue was. Tigers manager AJ Hinch was also ejected after arguing with officials.
