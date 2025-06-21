Yankees Urged to Dump Injured Pitcher
Before their win 7-3 to the Los Angeles Angels, the New York Yankees were in the midst of a historic slump, dropping six games in a row. They've fallen in the power rankings and are likely looking to add to their depth ahead of the July 31 trade deadline.
However, Athlon Sports writer Jake Elman suggested the Pinstripes could be ending things with bullpen pitcher Marcus Stroman, who joined the Yankees from the Chicago Cubs in January 2024.
"Stroman, who has been on the injured list since mid-April with a knee injury, isn’t helping his cause. The two-time All-Star allowed three runs (two earned) over 3 1/3 innings in a rehab start for Double-A Somerset on Wednesday," Elman wrote.
Stroman is nearing the end of a two-year, $37 million contract that he just hasn't lived up to, even prior to injury. In his 9.1 innings pitched before injury this season, Stroman offered a shockingly bad 11.57 ERA, for a 2.04 WHIP. While he is doing better during his rehab assignment in the minors, he's not doing all that great, with a 4.05 ERA.
He reportedly refused to pitch out of the bullpen at the beginning of the season, insisting that he make it to the Yankees' standard rotation. By Opening Day, Stroman had his way due to injuries suffered by other pitchers. Stroman experienced left knee pain in April and hasn't been back for a game in the majors since, though he has been throwing occasional bullpen sessions. When he returns from rehab assignment, its unclear whether or not he'll be back in the rotation.
“Stro looked sharp,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said of Stroman at the end of May. “Liked what I saw from him. … I thought his stuff looked good.”
Despite Boone's positive comments, it seems like Stroman will be allowed to enter free agency this winter. Unless things change for the better, the Yankees are unlikely to sign him to an extension.
