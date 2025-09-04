Yankees Manager, Controversial Closer Ejected During Astros Meltdown
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone and relief pitcher Devin Williams have been ejected amid an embarrassing inning against the Houston Astros.
Williams was yet again put in yet another high-leverage situation as the Yankees were tied 4-4 in the bottom of the eighth. The inning quickly devolved, as Williams walked in the first of four runs as the game fell apart. Following the walk, Devins began arguing balls and strikes, and was ejected from the game. Boone, getting heated himself about the perceived incorrect call, was ejected from the game as well. By the end of the inning, the Yankees were down 8-4 against the Astros.
This is Boone's sixth ejection this season after his most recent on August 11 brough him to the top of the league in manager ejections. Boone has been under fire for poor managerial decisions this season, and some are calling for him to be replaced as fans attribute to the Yankees' rocky season to mismanagement.
The Yankees bullpen had been coming back in recent weeks, and Williams had been thriving in low-leverage positions for some time. After three blown saves in quick succession from Williams, the Yankees appeared to learn from their repeated mistake, and Williams was cleaning up in seventh innings. Now, for whatever, reason, they decided to change things up.
Recent addition Jose Caballero has now been ejected twice with the Yankees this season as well, and was ejected in the Yankees' first game with the Astros after arguing a strike call that hit him, causing him to continue to swing his bat while in pain.
This series with the Astros feels crucial for the Yanks, who have come back from the dead after a discouraging June and July. Now just three games behind the Toronto Blue Jays (back from 6.5), the Yankees are clawing their way to a playoff spot and are beginning to look alive. If they lose this one, and it looks like they will, those hopes get a little more dim. The Boston Red Sox lost their game 8-1 vs. the Cleveland Guardians, and the Blue Jays won vs. the Cincinnati Reds, 13-9.
