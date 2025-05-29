Yankees Have Mixed Reaction to AL Championship Rings
In a quiet ceremony ahead of the New York Yankees 2025 Welcome Home Dinner,"Yankees general manager Brian Cashman gifted each player present for the teams' 2024 World Series run a glitzy, massive diamond ring — just not the one they wanted.
The rings honor the Yankees for their accomplishment as 2024 American League champions. Though, if you ask the players, they're more representative of failing to secure a World Series win against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
“First loser,” Carlos Rodón said to insider Bryan Hoch. “That’s what it represented to me.”
According to Hoch, Yankees manager Aaron Boone had the opportunity to have greater input on the rings as team manager, but declined to, according to Hoch.
"Boone was asked if he had any feedback or requests for the rings. They represented his first pennant as a manager, and could bear his figurative fingerprints, if he so desired," Hoch wrote. "Boone thought for a beat, maybe two, then shrugged. 'If we win the big one, let me get in on that one,' Boone told Debbie Tymon, the club’s senior vice president of marketing."
The ring, which Hoch shared a photo of on X, the platform previously known as Twitter, features precious gems and 14 karat white gold making the shape of the Yankees' classic top hat logo on a bed of small diamonds. For almost everyone involved in the 2024 AL championship run, it just isn't enough.
“All I really think is, ‘We lost,’” Yankees captain Aaron Judge said. “We could break it down from Game 1 all the way through, but it comes down to, we didn’t get the job done. That’s what really matters, and how you learn from it and try to be a better player from it.”
The Yankees have the opportunity to prove themselves at their upcoming three-game series against their World Series foe Dodgers in Los Angeles.
