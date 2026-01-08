Yankees' Gerrit Cole on Surprising Recovery Timeline

The New York Yankees are dying to get ace pitcher Gerrit Cole back on the mound. Cole, who underwent Tommy John surgery last season, hasn't started a game since the 2024 World Series.

Last month, manager Aaron Boone said he expects Cole to be back to starting by the end of May or early June. But, according to Michael Kay on a recent episode of The New York Post's The Show podcast, he expected the ace pitcher to return earlier in the season.

“Gerrit Cole is probably not going to get back until June 1, and I was a little surprised by that because he had the brace surgery and that was in March, I thought he’d get back closer to the front of the year,” he said. “But, you know, he’s an older pitcher and they want to make sure he’s right. There’s a lot of starts to fill.”

Feb 15, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) participates in spring training workouts at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Tommy John surgery typically requires a lengthy recovery time, but over a year is definitely on the longer end of typical return timelines. Not getting Cole back until June is a major blow to the Yankees starting rotation, which has been marred by injury all throughout the 2025 season and into the offseason.

In addition to Cole, Clarke Schmidt also required Tommy John surgery, though far later in the season. If Schmidt is on a similar timeline, he likely wouldn't be back until September, if he is able to return in 2026 at all. Carlos Rodón required surgery to remove loose bodies and shave down a bone spur in his left elbow and could return as early as late April.

Yankees Need Another Starting Pitcher For 2026

Without Cole and Rodón on Opening Day, the Yankees have been rumored to be pursuing an additional starter on the trade or free agency markets. While Boone denied the position is a need for the team, they've been linked to practically every starter on the market. Various reports even had the Pinstripes pursuing Japanese flame-thrower Tatsuya Imai before he signed with the Houston Astros, representing one less option for the Yankees.

There's still Edward Cabrera of the Miami Marlins or Milwaukee Brewers star Freddy Peralta up for grabs, though. Whether or not the Yankees are willing to deal the players needed to trade for either player is another matter.

