Yankees Star Keeps Showing Clutch Gene
Giancarlo Stanton was having a tough September after a torrid stretch following his return from the injured list. Heading into the final game of the Chicago White Sox series, he was hitting .175/.232/.381 in his previous 69 plate appearances. He had sporadic blasts in September, sending four into the seats, but these were periodic shots, and he wasn't making contact at the rate he had been earlier in the season.
Something happens to Stanton when the games become meaningful, though. It doesn't matter how poorly he performs over a long stretch; when the Yankees need a big hit, it is usually Stanton who will deliver. That's what happened over the course of the season's final games with the American League East still at play, and the team effectively needing to win out.
Over the last three games, Stanton is 5-12. He has three homers and nine RBI. Trevor Rogers had been one of the best pitchers in baseball, and he had owned the Yankees a week earlier. Stanton tagged him for homers twice. The pitcher, who walked into Yankee Stadium with a 1.35 ERA, watched it get raised to 1.81 on the way out. Still remarkable, but Stanton has October in his sights, and Rogers was just in his way.
If the Yankees win the division, it will be due in part to Stanton's heroics. In high leverage situations this season, Stanton is hitting .269/.387/.500 with a 143 wRC+. With runners in scoring position, he's hitting .296/.414/.648 with a 184 wRC+.
Stanton has even been prolific when called on as a pinch hitter. He has four hits in 12 plate appearances. Two of them are home runs. Stanton has notoriously struggled as a pinch hitter, and those are the only two he has in that role in his career.
It's hard to imagine where the Yankees would be without Stanton. His health, which had always been a question during the regular season, had been the topic of conversation in Spring Training, and he missed a significant portion of the season to start 2025.
After carrying the Yankees to the World Series, he reported to camp needing platelet-rich plasma injections in both elbows. He had revealed that, to that point, he had not swung a bat in a month, and it was hard to say when he was coming back. Thankfully, they got their star back, and it was precisely when they needed him. This year, Stanton has 24 home runs. He is hitting .272/.348/.598.
